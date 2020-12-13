Left Menu
UP CM stresses on conducting random COVID-19 tests on state borders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed on conducting random COVID-19 tests of people on state borders. After inaugurating Kailash Mansarover Bhawan in Indirapuram on Saturday, he held a meeting with officials and took stock of the COVID-19 situation here, District Information Officer DIO Rakesh Chauhan told PTI.During the meeting, he stressed on conducting random COVID-19 tests of people on UP borders.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed on conducting random COVID-19 tests of people on state borders. After inaugurating Kailash Mansarover Bhawan in Indirapuram on Saturday, he held a meeting with officials and took stock of the COVID-19 situation here, District Information Officer (DIO) Rakesh Chauhan told PTI.

During the meeting, he stressed on conducting random COVID-19 tests of people on UP borders. The chief minister had also laid foundation stone for 30 projects, Chauhan added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

