UP CM stresses on conducting random COVID-19 tests on state borders
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed on conducting random COVID-19 tests of people on state borders. After inaugurating Kailash Mansarover Bhawan in Indirapuram on Saturday, he held a meeting with officials and took stock of the COVID-19 situation here, District Information Officer DIO Rakesh Chauhan told PTI.During the meeting, he stressed on conducting random COVID-19 tests of people on UP borders.PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:35 IST
