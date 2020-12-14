Left Menu
Prior EC for industries: NGT issues show cause notice to Centre, Haryana govt

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Dastak seeking quashing of the order of Haryana government allowing manufacturers of formaldehyde, requiring prior environmental clearance, to operate for six months without EC, subject to making application for EC within 60 days.

Prior EC for industries: NGT issues show cause notice to Centre, Haryana govt
The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to the Centre and the Haryana government to show cause why the order allowing manufacturers of formaldehyde to operate without prior environmental clearance be not stayed. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice A K Goel said the order passed by the Haryana government is prima facie without jurisdiction and requirement of prior environmental clearance cannot be dispensed with.

The tribunal said there is no merit in the submission that prior environmental clearance is not required where it was obtained by the concerned industrial area. ''Let the contesting respondents show cause why the impugned order be not quashed by their response by e-mail before the next date. The applicant may provide a set of papers and a copy of this order to all the contesting respondents and file an affidavit of service within one week,'' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Dastak seeking quashing of the order of Haryana government allowing manufacturers of formaldehyde, requiring prior environmental clearance, to operate for six months without EC, subject to making application for EC within 60 days. The applicant submits that requirement of prior EC is mandatory and there is no jurisdiction with the State to exempt the same. It is further stated that the industries are using groundwater of approximately six lakh litres per day without requisite permission of the Ground Water Authority. There is also non-compliance of Manufacture Storage, and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules, 1989. ''Untreated effluents are dumped back into the groundwater through reverse borewells. In the condensation process, excess steam is discharged, using chimney adding to the air pollution,'' the plea said.

