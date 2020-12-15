Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:50 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Statue of Unity. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. Modi said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India.

"Tribute to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India on his death anniversary. The path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country," the PM wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi). Born on October 31, 1875, Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UNESCO, AWHF organize workshop to take stock of World Heritage sites in Eastern African region

UNESCO and the African World Heritage Fund AWHF hosted an online workshop for World Heritage Site Managers in the Eastern Africa region on 4 December 2020, which focused on the sustainable management of World Heritage properties in the fram...

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 release date, Vegeta pulls powers from other fighters

The manga lovers are excited as they are just five days behind the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67. We all are ardently waiting for its release mainly after learning that it will start with a new manga story after the completion of ...

Stocks turn bearish amid broad-based selloff

Equity benchmark indices dropped by 0.7 per cent during early hours on Tuesday as traders booked profits amid weak signals from Asian markets. Investor sentiment was also dampened by increasing COVID-19 deaths globally and restrictions over...

Anti Corruption Bureau arrests Sub Inspector for taking bribe

A Sub Inspector of policewas arrested by the Anti-Corruption Burea ACB whileallegedly accepting a bribe from a person in JharkhandsPalamu district, officials said on TuesdaySub-inspector Awadh Kishore Pandey was the in-chargeof the Naugadha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020