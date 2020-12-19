U.S. Senate OKs stopgap funding bill to avoid gov't shutdown, sends to Trump

Left Menu
The U.S. Senate approved on Friday a temporary funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 20, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for signing into law. Government funding runs out at midnight Friday. The legislation, which passed unanimously, continues funding most programs at current levels.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 05:31 IST
The U.S. Senate approved on Friday a temporary funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 20, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for signing into law. Government funding runs out at midnight Friday. The legislation, which passed unanimously, continues funding most programs at current levels. Assuming Trump signs the legislation into law, it will avoid a government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic.

Also Read: Neil Young ends lawsuit against Donald Trump's campaign over use of his songs

