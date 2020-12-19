Left Menu
PM Modi urges everyone to read, share content elaborating Agro-reforms on NaMo App

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged everyone to read and widely share the content including graphics and booklets that elaborate on the Agro-reforms, that can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module's Your Voice and Downloads sections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 09:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged everyone to read and widely share the content including graphics and booklets that elaborate on the Agro-reforms, that can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module's Your Voice and Downloads sections. "There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module's Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely," PM Modi tweeted along with the link of the app.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Modi while addressing the farmers in Madhya Pradesh said, farm laws have not been introduced overnight, over the last 20 to 30 years, the Centre and State Governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. "There is a lot of discussion about the new laws made for farmers in the country for the past several days. These agricultural reform laws did not come overnight. Every government has discussed it extensively for the last 20-22 years. At least all organizations have discussed these," said PM Modi.

"Farmers of the country, farmers' organizations, agricultural experts, agricultural economists, agricultural scientists, progressive farmers of our country have also been continuously demanding improvement in the agricultural sector," he added. In fact, the farmers of the country should ask for answers from those who have been writing about these reforms in their manifestos before, collecting the votes of the farmers, but did nothing. Just kept on avoiding these demands and the farmer of the country kept on waiting, the Prime Minister stated.

He further requested political parties with "folded hands" to keep all the credit for their "old election manifestos" which had reportedly promised agriculture sector reforms and urged them to stop misguiding the farmers over the new farm laws. A large number of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

