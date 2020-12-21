Left Menu
Indo-Japan Samwad Conference contributes to discourses on furthering global peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference at 9

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 09:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference at 9:30 am on Monday. Ahead of the conference, Prime Minister Modi said that this forum has grown immensely over the years and it has contributed to discourses around furthering global peace.

"At 9:30 AM, will be speaking at the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference. This forum has grown immensely over the years, contributing to discourses around furthering global peace, harmony and brotherhood," PM Modi tweeted. Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan made the announcement of PM Modi's address through his Twitter handle.

"Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji will address India-Japan Samvad Conference at 09:30 AM, today," Harsh Vardhan tweeted. This Samvad Conference revolves around the need to build the future of Asia on the positive influence of traditions of non-violence and democracy in Asia.

The first conference, Samvad-I, was held in New Delhi in 2015 and at Bodh Gaya. (ANI)

