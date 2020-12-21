Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to inaugurate India International Science Festival tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India International Science Festival at 4

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:24 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate India International Science Festival tomorrow
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressing the curtain-raiser press conference on India International Science Festival on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India International Science Festival at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Addressing the curtain-raiser press conference on the event, Union Minister on Monday said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India International Science Festival-2020 at 4:30 pm tomorrow. On December 25, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the closing ceremony of the festival."

The Union Minister said that the international science festival will begin December 22 and will conclude on December 25. "India International Science Festival-2020 will start December 22 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ramanujan and will culminate on December 25, on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," the Minister said.

The theme of the Indian International Science Festival is 'Science for Self Reliant India and Global Welfare', the Minister added. During the press conference, the Minister also reassured the people of the country that the Central government is alert about the new coronavirus strain emerging from the United Kingdom, adding that there is no need to panic.

"The government is alert. There is no need to panic," he said. This comes after the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday had said that the new strain of COVID-19 found in their country is "out of control". (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health Insurance Experience In India Has a Long Way To Go: Uncovers Beshak’s Consumer Research Survey

33 of all respondents were not able to understand the deductions made in claims. 53 of the respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the speed claim settlement. 43 of the respondents reported facing difficulty in receiving clear communic...

EU agreed 15.50 euros per dose for Pfizer vaccine -document

The European Union has agreed to pay 15.50 euros 18.90 per dose for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, an internal EU document reviewed by Reuters shows. The price, which is confidential and was negotiated for a total of...

COVID-19: Rajasthan CM urges people to celebrate New Year's eve at home, avoid mass gatherings

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged people to celebrate New Years eve at home and avoid bursting firecrackers and mass gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Monday. After chairing a meeting to review pre...

Kenyan doctors strike in protest at inadequate benefits, PPE

Doctors employed in Kenyas public hospitals went on strike on Monday, saying the government is risking their lives by forcing them to treat COVID-19 patients without adequate protection and not insuring them for treatment if they fall ill. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020