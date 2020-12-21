Left Menu
PM Modi urges people to celebrate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary events in grand manner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to mark 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a grand manner and noted that the government has formed a high-level committee.

21-12-2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Left) and Freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to mark 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a grand manner and noted that the government has formed a high-level committee. He said in a tweet that Netaji's bravery is well-known and he was a scholar, soldier and statesman par excellence.

"Netaji Subhas Bose's bravery is well-known. A scholar, soldier and statesman par excellence, we are soon to commence his 125th Jayanti celebrations. For that, a high-level committee has been formed. Come, let us mark this special occasion in a grand manner!" the Prime Minister said. He also shared a link of the press release by Ministry of Culture about government's decision to form a high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to commemorate the 125th Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

This high-level committee will decide on the activities for a one-year-long commemoration starting 23rd January 2021. (ANI)

