Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, says incompetent man running system

Mounting attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that an "incompetent" man is running the system on behalf of three or four other people without any understanding of anything.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:30 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while speaking to the reporters on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mounting attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that an "incompetent" man is running the system on behalf of three or four other people without any understanding of anything. "You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything and running a system on the behalf of three or four other people who understand everything," said Rahul Gandhi while addressing the media after Delhi Police took party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan today. "I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws," said Gandhi.

To a question from a journalist, the Congress leader said, "Democracy? Which country are you talking about? There is no democracy in India." "There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality," he said on Delhi Police taking party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"PM Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called terrorist - be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat," he added. The Congress leader added that the Government should convene a joint session of Parliament and repeal these laws.

"I want to tell the Prime Minister that these farmers are not going back home until these farm laws are repealed. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Opposition parties stand with farmers and labourers," he added. "China is still at the border. It has snatched away thousands of kilometres of the land of India. Why doesn't Prime Minister speak about it, why is he silent?" the Congress leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making the country weak and outside forces are seeing it as an opportunity, he said. "I want to tell media, understand this, I know you have salaries to protect, but see what is happening," he added.

Earlier today, Congress leaders were taken into police custody after they were denied permission to hold a march against the farm laws. Later, Delhi Police took party leaders to Mandir Marg Police Station in New Delhi.

Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

