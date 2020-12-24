EU asks ambassadors to be available for Brexit during Christmas holidays

The Council of the European Union said on Thursday it will not convene a meeting of ambassadors from the bloc's 27 member countries and has asked them to be available during the Christmas period, amid continuing negotiatons on a post-Brexit deal.

"Due to the ongoing Brexit Deal negotiations the EU Council Presidency will not convene a COREPER meeting today. At the same time we have asked EU Ambassadors to be available during Christmas period," Sebastian Fischer, an EU spokesman for Germany, which holds the bloc's rotating presidency, said on Twitter. COREPER is the name given to meetings of EU envoys.

