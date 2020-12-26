Centre, state govt committed to restoring Ayodhya's ancient glory: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Centre and the state government are committed to restoring the ancient glory of Ayodhya and large scale development work is being undertaken for this. At a meeting held to review the work for integrated tourism development of the Ayodhya Dham, the chief minister directed officials to speed up the work, an official release issued here said.

He was given a presentation by the officials, it said. Adityanath asked the officials to ensure that visitors get the best of facilities in Ayodhya Dham.

He stressed that to ensure smooth traffic flow, roads in Ayodhya should be widened and development work undertaken in a phased manner after making proper plans, the release said. The chief minister noted that public facilities like potable water, toilets on both sides of roads, multi-level parking and big bus stands are also needed, it said.

Ayodhya Dham is a very important place. It has immense tourism potential which also provides employment opportunities at every level, the release quoted Adityanath as saying. He said trained guides should be arranged to help tourists.

The officials also apprised the chief minister of the ongoing development work in the rest of Ayodhya, the release said..