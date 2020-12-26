Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre, state govt committed to restoring Ayodhya's ancient glory: Adityanath

At a meeting held to review the work for integrated tourism development of the Ayodhya Dham, the chief minister directed officials to speed up the work, an official release issued here said.He was given a presentation by the officials, it said. He said trained guides should be arranged to help tourists.The officials also apprised the chief minister of the ongoing development work in the rest of Ayodhya, the release said..

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:46 IST
Centre, state govt committed to restoring Ayodhya's ancient glory: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Centre and the state government are committed to restoring the ancient glory of Ayodhya and large scale development work is being undertaken for this. At a meeting held to review the work for integrated tourism development of the Ayodhya Dham, the chief minister directed officials to speed up the work, an official release issued here said.

He was given a presentation by the officials, it said. Adityanath asked the officials to ensure that visitors get the best of facilities in Ayodhya Dham.

He stressed that to ensure smooth traffic flow, roads in Ayodhya should be widened and development work undertaken in a phased manner after making proper plans, the release said. The chief minister noted that public facilities like potable water, toilets on both sides of roads, multi-level parking and big bus stands are also needed, it said.

Ayodhya Dham is a very important place. It has immense tourism potential which also provides employment opportunities at every level, the release quoted Adityanath as saying. He said trained guides should be arranged to help tourists.

The officials also apprised the chief minister of the ongoing development work in the rest of Ayodhya, the release said..

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 84,928 cr this kharif season so far

Paddy procurement has increased by 25 per cent in this kharif marketing season so far to 449.83 lakh tonnes at the minimum support price MSP, valued at Rs 84,928.10 crore. In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season KMS 2020-21, Government conti...

4 cases of new COVID-19 variant identified in Madrid

Madrid Spain, December 26 ANISputnik At least four cases of a new COVID-19 variant that recently emerged in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Spains Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, a prominent official in the Spanish capitals administrati...

1,006 new COVID-19 cases in MP, nine deaths, 1,129 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,006 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,37,406, a health official said. With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll rose to 3,545, he said.A total of 1,129 patien...

Goa records 61 new COVID-19 cases; three more deaths

The count of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 50,595, after 61 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official from the health department said. With the death of three more patients during the day, the coastal states toll st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020