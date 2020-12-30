Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Congressman welcomes Indian govt's efforts to engage with protesting farmers

While I believe the Indian government should have consulted meaningfully with farmers before passing these laws, I welcome their efforts to engage with the protestors to ensure that legislation that affects these communities reflects their input and interests as well, Levin said.Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting on various borders of Delhi since November 26, seeking repeal of three farm laws enacted in September.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:05 IST
US Congressman welcomes Indian govt's efforts to engage with protesting farmers

A US Congressman has hailed the Indian government's efforts to engage with the protesting farmers to ''ensure'' that the legislation reflects their input and interests as well. India has called the remarks by foreign leaders and politicians on protests by farmers as ''ill-informed'' and ''unwarranted'', asserting that the matter pertains to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

Addressing the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, Congressman Andy Levin said it is heartening to watch democracy in action in India and the popular support the farmers' movement is garnering throughout the nation and the global Indian diaspora. “While I believe the Indian government should have consulted meaningfully with farmers before passing these laws, I welcome their efforts to engage with the protestors to ensure that legislation that affects these communities reflects their input and interests as well,” Levin said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting on various borders of Delhi since November 26, seeking repeal of three farm laws enacted in September. Dubbing these laws as ''anti-farmer'', these farmers claim that the newly enacted legislations would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture. There have been multiple rounds of talks between representatives of the protestors and the Indian government but the logjam continues.

Levin, who serves as the US Representative for Michigan's 9th congressional district, also expressed concerns over reports of violence against peaceful protesters. ''On behalf of my constituents who represent the vibrant Indian diaspora community and have rallied in support of these farmers, I call on the Indian government to respect the vital right to peaceful protest and to engage in good-faith talks to ensure farmers’ livelihoods are preserved,'' the Democratic lawmaker said.

Levin said as a longtime union organiser, he supports these farmers, whose hard work has earned Punjab the moniker of ''India's bread basket''..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid

President Donald Trumps push for USD 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks was all but dead on Wednesday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed an alternative approach of loading up the bill with other White House priorities that appeare...

France brushes off fresh lockdown, eyes curfew changes

France was not planning local lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 for now, the governments spokesman said on Wednesday, although he dampened hopes for a quick reopening of cultural attractions and said curfews could be tight...

BRIEF-Canada To Require That All Arriving Airline Passengers Must Provide Proof Of A Negative Covid-19 Test Before Entering The Country -CBC News

Dec 30 Reuters - CANADA TO REQUIRE THAT ALL ARRIVING AIRLINE PASSENGERS MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF A NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST BEFORE ENTERING THE COUNTRY -CBC NEWS TWEET Source httpsbit.ly3hsze0s...

Encounters went up in 2020; rapes, murders down: Noida Police

The Gautam Nagar district which switched over to the commissionerate system of policing in January saw a nearly 65 per cent rise in cases of gunfights between police and miscreants this year compared to the last, official data reveal. Reeli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020