Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chronology of Central Vista project case

-- Nov 5 SC reserves verdict on the petitions challenging the project.-- Dec 7 SC allows Centre to proceed with foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Central Vista project but restrains it from starting construction. -- Dec 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the project.-- Jan 5, 2021 SC clears decks for construction of the ambitious project..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 13:20 IST
Chronology of Central Vista project case
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court Tuesday cleared the decks for construction of the government's ambitious Central Vista Project which covers 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi. -- Sep, 2019: Central Vista revamp announced; envisages a new triangular Parliament with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs and several government buildings. To be constructed by August, 2022 when India celebrates 75th Independence Day.

-- Feb 11, 2020: Delhi High Court asks DDA to approach the court before notifying any change in the Master Plan before going ahead with the project. -- Feb 28: Division bench of Delhi High Court stays the single judge bench order on an appeal by DDA, Centre.

-- July 17: Supreme Court starts hearing a batch of pleas raising various issues, including environmental clearance and land use, related to the project. -- Nov 5: SC reserves verdict on the petitions challenging the project.

-- Dec 7: SC allows Centre to proceed with foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Central Vista project but restrains it from starting construction. -- Dec 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the project.

-- Jan 5, 2021: SC clears decks for construction of the ambitious project.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm. LGD5 SC-LD CENTRAL VISTA SC paves way for Central Vista Project in majority verdict New Delhi The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the decks for the ambitious Central Vista Project, which covers a t...

Man dies, another injured in Delhi road mishap

A 26-year-old man lost his life and one person was injured near Punjabi Bagh flyover in an accident on Monday. The exact cause of the accident is still unknown. According to the police, it received the information regarding an accident at 1...

Telecom tower damage: HC issues notice to Punjab, Centre on Reliance Jio plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government and the Centre on a plea filed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, seeking action against miscreants damaging its telecom infrastsructure and forcibly closing it...

Thailand ups restrictions amid virus outbreak

Thailands government says it is tightening restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus as the country logged another 527 new cases. Officials said on Tuesday that foreign migrant workers accounted for 439 of the new infecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021