Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judicial activism permissible to an extent in national interest, says SC

Judicial activism in national interest is certainly permissible to an extent, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, rejecting submissions that it should not have transferred to itself the pleas challenging the Central Vista project from various forums as it led to denial of statutory right to approach other courts or panels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:43 IST
Judicial activism permissible to an extent in national interest, says SC

Judicial activism in “national interest” is certainly permissible to an extent, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, rejecting submissions that it should not have transferred to itself the pleas challenging the Central Vista project from various forums as it led to denial of statutory right to approach other courts or panels. The observations were made by the top court in its majority judgement giving green signal to the Centre's ambitious Central Vista Project, covering a 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi. A three-judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, by 2:1 majority, dealt with the submissions that the top court should not have transferred to itself the pleas from the Delhi High Court and other judicial forum as it denied some of the litigants their statutory rights. “In any case, once a cause reaches this court and of this nature, the fundamental concern of the court is and must be not only of doing substantial and complete justice, but also expeditious resolution of all aspects in larger public interest. This we must do within the constitutional bounds. Judicial activism to this limited extent is certainly permissible, in national interest,” Justice Khanwilkar said in the 432-page majority judgement. While transferring the cases, the underlying principle at play is the duty of the top court to do complete justice as envisaged under Article 142 (extra-ordinary power of the apex court to impart justice) of the Constitution, he said. “We have had plethora of cases in the post-PIL period wherein prolonged litigation against infrastructural projects resulted in inordinate delays to the extent that the projects got buried forever or became unviable owing to excessive burden on the public exchequer (honest taxpayers' money). That is where this Court's power to do not only complete but substantial justice gets triggered,” it said.

There is no doubt that the broad approach of a constitutional Court in dealing with a public interest matter has to be a vigilant one to further larger public interest, it said. “The laws delay due to tardy flow of Court processes (for variety of reasons attributable to different stakeholders or duty holders or so to say systematic one) must not let itself become an impediment in the fulfilment of development goals of our hallowed nation and consequently to the future generation,” it held.

Depending on the subject matter, the Constitutional Courts must address the legal challenges at the earliest opportunity without being bogged down by technicalities, in national interest, it said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gayle, Steyn, Rashid among top foreign draws for next year's PSL

A total of 25 foreign players, including big names like Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn and Rashid Khan have enlisted themselves in the draft for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday released the lis...

European stocks slip as defensives weigh, UK shrugs off latest lockdown

European stocks slipped on Tuesday as losses in defensive sectors offset gains in oil and retail stocks, while investors looked past a new national lockdown in Britain aimed at curbing a coronavirus surge.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fe...

UK stocks gain on fresh stimulus; energy stocks lift FTSE 100

British shares closed up on Tuesday, as fresh stimulus measures overshadowed risks arising from a new national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant, while energy stocks jumped on higher oil prices. The benchmark ...

Germany orders 62,000 poultry culled after bird flu found on farms

About 62,000 turkeys and ducks will be slaughtered after bird flu was found on more poultry farms in Germany, authorities said on Tuesday. Type H5N8 bird flu was confirmed in two farms in the Cloppenburg region in the northern state of Lowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021