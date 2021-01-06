Cabinet approves signing of memorandum of cooperation with Japan on 'specified skilled worker'

Left Menu
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between India and Japan, on a basic framework for partnership for proper operation of the system pertaining to "specified skilled worker".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:31 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The present memorandum of cooperation (MOC) would set an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between both the countries on sending and accepting skilled Indian workers, who have qualified the required skill and Japanese language test, to work in fourteen specified sectors in Japan, according to an official press release. A joint working group will be set up to follow up on the implementation of this MOC, which would enhance people-to-people contacts, foster mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan.Under the MOC, Indian workers would be granted a new status of residence of "specified skilled worker" by the government of Japan.

"Skilled Indian workers from fourteen sectors viz. nursing care; building cleaning; material processing industry; industrial machinery manufacturing industry; electric and electronic information related industry; construction; shipbuilding and ship-related industry; automobile maintenance; aviation; lodging; agriculture; fisheries; food and beverages manufacturing industry and food service industry would have enhanced job opportunities to work in Japan," the government said. (ANI)

