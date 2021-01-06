Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 2 million people displaced by conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region - local official

Gebremeskel Kassa, a senior official in the interim administration in Tigray appointed by the federal government, made the comments in an interview broadcast by state-run ETV's Tigriniya language channel late on Tuesday. The figure given by the official was more than double a previous estimate for the number of people displaced of 950,000, which included 50,000 who had fled to neighbouring countries.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:13 IST
Over 2 million people displaced by conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region - local official

About 2.2 million people have been displaced within Ethiopia's Tigray region since fighting erupted there in November with about half fleeing after their homes were burned down, a local government official said. Gebremeskel Kassa, a senior official in the interim administration in Tigray appointed by the federal government, made the comments in an interview broadcast by state-run ETV's Tigriniya language channel late on Tuesday.

The figure given by the official was more than double a previous estimate for the number of people displaced of 950,000, which included 50,000 who had fled to neighbouring countries. Ethiopia's federal government restricted access to Tigray after fighting began on Nov. 4 between its troops and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party that was governing the province. The government declared victory in late November though the TPLF has vowed to fight on.

The conflict in Tigray has called into question whether Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, can hold together fractious ethnic groups in the country. An official from Ethiopia's National Disaster Risk Management Commission told Reuters on Wednesday that the figures cited by the administrator in Tigray were not official.

The commission's Mitiku Kassa said 110,000 people were displaced within Tigray and 1.8 million were in need of assessment, though he said the actual number of displaced was likely to be far higher than its current tally. A U.N. refugee agency official also said on Tuesday that Ethiopians were still crossing into neighbouring Sudan from Tigray.

"Some 800 people crossed from Ethiopia's Tigray region into eastern Sudan in just the first few days of the new year," spokesman Andrej Mahecic told reporters in Geneva. A spokeswoman for Abiy's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report that refugees were continuing to cross into Sudan.

More than 56,000 people have now crossed into Sudan from Tigray since the conflict started, according to the U.N. refugee agency's latest data.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Smith is a caged lion ready to burst out: Moody

Steve Smith is a caged lion ready to burst out, said former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody on Wednesday, backing the star batsman to come good in the third Test against India after struggling in the first two games. Smith, considered one o...

India will always be a 'dependable partner and reliable friend' of Sri Lanka: Jaishankar

Assuring that India will always be a dependable partner and reliable friend of Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the country is open to strengthening its relationship with Colombo on the basis of mutual tru...

Ducati says will come out with 12 new BSVI-compliant motorcycles this year

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Wednesday unveiled its expansion plans in the domestic market, saying it will come out with as many as 12 motorcycles including new and BSVI-compliant models this year. The new offering will include all-new...

Organic BPS announces Second Purpose Roundtable to discuss the role of Higher Purpose in Business

KOCHI, India, Jan. 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- In a New World Order where the new generation displays strong inclinations towards brands with a stand, where employees stick to empathetic organisations and investors prefer ESG compliant companies,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021