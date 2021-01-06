Congo says China has cancelled its interest-free debt maturing end-2020

Congo says China has cancelled its interest-free debt maturing end-2020Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:58 IST
China has cancelled its interest-free loans to Democratic Republic of Congo that matured at the end of 2020 to help it overcome economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the Congolese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
It did not say how much the debt relief amounted to.
