Asked about WHO experts unable to enter China, UK says wants coronavirus probe

Britain has long said there should be an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday when asked about World Health Organization experts not being authorised to enter China.

"As the WHO said yesterday it is disappointing that this vital research trip is being held up ... We've said throughout the pandemic it is important that the investigation happens," the spokesman told reporters.

