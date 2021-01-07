Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Four people died on the U.S. Capitol grounds Wednesday and 52 people have been arrested, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. In a late-night news conference, Contee said that 47 of the 52 arrests to date were related to violations of Mayor Muriel Bowser's 6 p.m. curfew, with 26 of those involving people arrested on U.S. Capitol grounds. Several others were arrested on charges related to carrying unlicensed or prohibited firearms.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 10:19 IST
Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four people died on the U.S. Capitol grounds Wednesday and 52 people have been arrested, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee said Wednesday evening, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unprecedented effort to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. In a late-night news conference, Contee said that 47 of the 52 arrests to date were related to violations of Mayor Muriel Bowser's 6 p.m. curfew, with 26 of those involving people arrested on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Several others were arrested on charges related to carrying unlicensed or prohibited firearms. In addition, Contee said, two pipe bombs were recovered from the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees, as well as a cooler from a vehicle on U.S. Capitol grounds that contained Molotov cocktails.

Contee declined to identify the woman a Capitol Police officer shot and killed, saying next of kin notification was still pending. Three other people died on Wednesday because of medical emergencies, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after being declared clinically fit.

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after being declared clinically fit. ...

"The Davos of Harvard": A Group of Students Organizes One of the Largest Virtual Conferences with World Leaders

Numerous Fortune 500 business executives, former heads of state, celebrities, billionaires, and the Director General of the World Health Organization will descend onto Harvard University virtually for the HPAIR conference on January 15th ...

Gut microbe may promote breast cancers

A microbe found in the colon and commonly associated with the development of colitis and colon cancer also may play a role in the development of some breast cancers, according to new research from investigators with the Johns Hopkins Kimmel...

Deadly car bomb attacks ‘tragic reminder’ of price civilians pay in Syria

The first blast occurred in Ras al-Ain, when a car bomb exploded in a market area on the main road, killing two children and injuring their mother and several others. At least three shops were also damaged.The second incident took place nea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021