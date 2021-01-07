China says U.S. will pay 'heavy price' for interference

China said on Thursday that the United States will pay a "heavy price" for its wrongdoing, after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it may sanction those involved in Hong Kong arrests and that the U.S.' U.N. ambassador would visit Taiwan.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, speaking to reporters, urged the United States to immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)