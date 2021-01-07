Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hemant Nagrale takes additional charge as Maharashtra DGP

IPS officer Hemant Nagrale on Thursday took additional charge as Maharashtras director general of police following the appointment of incumbent Subodh Jaiswal as DG of the Central Industrial Security Force. The state government on Thursday relieved Jaiswal, the 1985-batch IPS officer, for his central deputation.Nagrale earlier served as the Navi Mumbai police commissioner from May 2016 to July 2018.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 16:49 IST
Hemant Nagrale takes additional charge as Maharashtra DGP

IPS officer Hemant Nagrale on Thursday took additional charge as Maharashtra's director general of police following the appointment of incumbent Subodh Jaiswal as DG of the Central Industrial Security Force. Nagrale (58), a 1987-batch IPS officer, who is currently serving as the director general (technical & legal), took charge of the new post from Jaiswal at the DGP office in south Mumbai.

The state Home department has given Nagrale the additional charge of Maharashtra DGP as Jaiswal has been appointed as DG of the CISF, an official said. The state government on Thursday relieved Jaiswal, the 1985-batch IPS officer, for his central deputation.

Nagrale earlier served as the Navi Mumbai police commissioner from May 2016 to July 2018. He also worked as the joint commissioner of police (administration) in the Mumbai police force, special inspector general (admin) in the DG office and special inspector general at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

He had also served as DIG of the Central Bureau of Investigation and superintendent of police, CBI, during his central deputation. During the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, he along with four other policemen entered Hotel Taj Mahal Palace at Colaba in south Mumbai and helped the injured and dead to be shifted to nearby hospitals, an official said.

At that time, while on the lookout for suspicious objects, he spotted and inspected an RDX (explosive) bag. He personally removed it to a safer place and summoned the bomb disposal squad, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Bharat Biotech enrols 25,800 volunteers for Covaxin phase-3 clinical trials

The Bharat Biotech International Limited on Thursday announced the successful completion of volunteer enrolment for phase-3 clinical trials of its indigenously manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Covaxin successfully completes phase 3 cl...

Kenya expects 24 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to start arriving next month

Kenya has ordered 24 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and expects them to start arriving in the second week of February, its health minister said. The East African nation of around 47 million people has so far ...

Nine crows found dead in UP, amid bid flu scare in neighbouring states

Nine crows were found dead in Uttar Pradeshs Sonbhadra district, amid cases of avian influenza in neighbouring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, but officials said it seems like the birds died due to cold. The deaths were reported on Wednesday ...

England women cricket team set for maiden tour of Pakistan in October

The England womens cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the first time in October this year for a limited-overs series when the mens side will also be here for a white-ball series, the PCB announced on Thursday. The England women will p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021