Police officer involved in U.S. Capitol shooting placed on leave - police chief

A U.S. Capitol Police officer involved in Wednesday's deadly shooting in Congress has been placed on administrative leave and his police powers have been suspended pending an investigation, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said in a statement.

Sund said Capitol Police are also conducting "a thorough review" of the assault on the U.S. Capitol, including security planning, policies and procedures.

