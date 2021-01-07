U.S. Capitol Police says arrested 14 in connection with rioting

The U.S. Capitol Police said on Thursday it had arrested 14 suspects in connection with rioting and looting by President Donald Trump's supporters at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Most of the suspects were charged with unlawful entry, though several others face charges such as assaulting a police officer and carrying unlicensed firearms or ammunition.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump says there will be an ''orderly'' transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20.

