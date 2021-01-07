Left Menu
No report of bird flu in Punjab so far, govt orders surveillance of suspected cases

The Punjab Government has sounded an alert to keep the state safe from the possible effect of the outbreak in its neighbouring states, according to an official release.

The Punjab Government has sounded an alert to keep the state safe from the possible effect of the outbreak in its neighbouring states, according to an official release. It is to mention that the state has not reported any case of avian influenza or bird flu.

The Centre had already confirmed that bird flu cases were reported across 12 epicentres in at least four states, including neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, besides 4 lakh chicken deaths reported in Haryana's Panchkula district, read the release. Confirming that no such case or bird death was reported in any part of the state till date, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan has ordered stepping up of sampling, testing, and surveillance of the suspected bird flu cases.

Mahajan was reviewing the situation and preparedness of the state to prevent the spread in the wake of the outbreak in other states, especially the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, here today. Chairing a meeting of the heads of ten concerned departments involved in the prevention and cure of such cases, the Chief Secretary asked the officers to remain on high alert and maintain a close vigil to detect any unusual bird death in the state.

Stating that the state government was fully equipped and prepared to tackle any situation arising out of the avian influenza outbreak in the country and all efforts were being made to keep the state safe and secure, the officer issued strict instructions to all the concerned department heads to take all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of bird flu in the state. Mahajan also directed the Animal Husbandry department to withdraw the Covid testing from Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL) in Jalandhar and fully utilise the facilities available there for the testing of bird samples.

"Results of suspected bird flu tests should be made available without any delay," instructed the Chief Secretary. During the meeting, she asked all the concerned departments to work in coordination to tackle crisis situations, if any, arise in the state.

The Police and Rural Development and Panchayats departments have been asked to keep a close vigil in their respective jurisdictions. "If any mass mortality of poultry or other birds is found, it should be immediately reported to the Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry department in the concerned district," directed the Chief Secretary, while advising the department heads to aware the people against the rumours. (ANI)

