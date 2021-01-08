Left Menu
Puducherry Collector served toxic liquid in mineral water bottle by personal staff, FIR registered

A Special Officer of the Puducherry Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, on Thursday wrote to the Station House Officer, alleging that a poisonous colorless liquid was served during an official meeting in the chamber of the District Collector.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Special Officer of the Puducherry Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, on Thursday, wrote to the Station House Officer, alleging that a poisonous colourless liquid was served during an official meeting in the chamber of the District Collector. Taking cognizance of the incident, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said that an FIR had been registered an investigation had been registered in the case.

"Puducherry Collector Purva Garg IAS, gets served 'toxic' colourless liquid by her personal staff in her office, as bottled drinking water. FIR registered. DGP Balaji Srivastva IPS, has ordered for a special investigation into this reported crime," Bedi wrote on Twitter. The letter, signed by Special Officer A Sureshraj, said that the water was served at around 11:45 am by the personal staff in a 1 litre packaged drinking water bottle on January 6.

"Around 11:45 am during an official meeting held in the chamber of district Collector, Puducherry, the water bottle served to the collector cabin by the personal staff is found to be containing a toxic, colourless liquid instead of water," the letter read. The bottle with a sticker containing the brand name 'Swiss fresh' has been handed over for necessary inquiry.

The letter further emphasized that such incidents evoked suspicion with respect to the authority of the office, and poses a personal threat to the concerned officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

