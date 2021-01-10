Pope urges U.S. to shun violence, protect democracy after mob attack

Pope urges U.S. to shun violence, protect democracy after mob attackReuters | Vatican City | Updated: 10-01-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 17:05 IST
Pope Francis urged Americans on Sunday to shun violence, seek reconciliation and "protect democratic values" following the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Trump that left five people dead.
"I repeat that violence is self-destructive, always. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost," the pope said in his Sunday address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Pope Francis
- U.S.
- Americans
ALSO READ
Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill
Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance
Trump made lasting impact on federal courts
Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as Trump rages