Pope urges U.S. to shun violence, protect democracy after mob attack

Pope Francis urged Americans on Sunday to shun violence, seek reconciliation and "protect democratic values" following the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Trump that left five people dead.

"I repeat that violence is self-destructive, always. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost," the pope said in his Sunday address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)