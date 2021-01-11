Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. sanctions Ukrainians over U.S. election interference -Treasury Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:02 IST
U.S. sanctions Ukrainians over U.S. election interference -Treasury Dept

The United States has imposed sanctions against seven Ukrainians and four Ukrainian entities over U.S. election interference, according to a statement posted to the U.S. Department of Treasury website on Monday.

U.S. officials targeted Oleksandr Dubinsky, Dmytro Volodymyrovych Kovalchuk, Konstantin Kulyk, Oleksandr Onyshchenko, Anton Oleksandrovych Simonenko, Andrii Telizhenko and Petro Anatoliyovich Zhuravel as well as several websites and media groups, the department notice said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BSES discoms in Delhi pay Rs 400 crore, 'resolved' pending dues with APCPL

The BSES discoms in Delhi have paid Rs 400 crore and resolved the matter of pending dues with Aravali Power Corporation Private Limited APCPL, a BSES spokesperson said on Monday.Two power distribution companies of the Delhi government and R...

Soap campaigns: Bombay High Court restrains Sebamed ad

The Bombay High Court in an interim order on Monday restrained German skincare firm Sebamed from airing or publishing its commercial claiming higher pH levels in beauty soaps of HUL, the FMCG leader said in a statement.The court passed the ...

Putin hosts first post-war talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday brought together the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for the first time since a war last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in an effort to resolve problems that risk undermining the deal tha...

Sebi reviews volatility scan range for option contracts in commodity derivatives

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday reviewed scan range on volatility for option contracts in commodity derivatives segment amid higher market volatility.In light of the increased market volatility in the recent past, the adequacy of current v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021