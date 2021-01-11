Union minister Shripad Naik hurt in accident; wife, aide dead

Union minister Shripad Naik wasinjured while his wife and an aide died in a road accident inKarnataka on Monday, an official said.

Naik's wife Vijaya and the aide were travelling withthe minister when the vehicle met with an accident near Ankolain Uttar Kannada district, while he was returning to Goa fromDharmasthala in Karnataka.

Naik is being brought to Goa Medical College forfurther treatment, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper medical treatment forthe minister, sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Sawantabout speedy medical treatment of Naik (68).

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled thedemise of Naik's wife and conveyed his wishes for Naik'sspeedy recovery.

