Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela women's groups halt abortion services after activist arrest

Women's activists in Venezuela have largely halted unofficial abortion services after the arrest of a university professor who helped a 13-year-old girl to end a pregnancy, according to 10 women's rights advocates interviewed by Reuters. Police in October raided the home of Vannesa Rosales in the northwestern state of Merida and arrested her.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 03:00 IST
Venezuela women's groups halt abortion services after activist arrest

Women's activists in Venezuela have largely halted unofficial abortion services after the arrest of a university professor who helped a 13-year-old girl to end a pregnancy, according to 10 women's rights advocates interviewed by Reuters.

Police in October raided the home of Vannesa Rosales in the northwestern state of Merida and arrested her. Her lawyer says she will likely be charged with inducing an abortion and conspiring to commit a crime for her role in helping the girl terminate a pregnancy after being raped. Rosales was held behind bars for more than three months without being formally charged, but was released from prison on Monday and is now under house arrest, according to her lawyer, Venus Faddull. Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab tweeted Sunday night that a man had been indicted for raping the teenager.

Venezuela has one of the strictest abortion laws in South America, allowing the practice only to save the mother's life - but a number of individuals, organizations and informal networks around the country nevertheless counsel women on terminations. In addition to providing emotional and physical support, they may connect the women with doctors or with people who sell abortion-inducing drugs such as misoprostol, or even sometimes provide the drug themselves.

The penalty for terminating a pregnancy ranges from six months to two years for the woman and from one to three years for the practitioner. Local media in the past few years have reported a handful of cases of women being imprisoned for terminations, but the issue has not been at the center of Venezuela's women's rights movement.

"I don't remember in the last 10 years an activist like Vannesa being arrested," Faddull said. Venezuela does not publish statistics about abortion or the availability of contraceptives, but activists say more women have sought abortion services since the start of an ongoing economic crisis.

Contraception has for years been unaffordable for most women or simply unavailable, and many cannot afford the cost of bringing up a child, the groups say. Last month, Argentina became the third Latin American country to permit elective abortions when its parliament passed a bill allowing terminations in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Venezuela's information ministry and prosecutor's office did not respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEXT-Facebook has no plans to lift Trump ban, Sandberg says

Facebook Incs operations chief Sheryl Sandberg said on Monday the worlds largest social network had no plans to lift its block on the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, as the company clamped down on a phrase that has become a rallyin...

U.S. counterterrorism prosecutors probing Trump supporters' storming of Capitol

U.S. counterterrorism prosecutors are probing the crowd of President Donald Trumps supporters who stormed the Capitol last week, initially focusing on at least two men who equipped themselves with plastic zip ties - a common kidnapping tool...

Two gorillas at San Diego Zoo test positive for COVID-10

Two gorillas at the San Diego Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting symptoms of the disease, Californias governor said on Monday, in what is believed to be the first known transmission of the virus to apes. Governor Gavin N...

Trump returns Cuba to U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism

The Trump administration on Monday announced it was returning Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to revive Obama-era detente with Havana. Just ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021