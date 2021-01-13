Left Menu
Resolution to urge Pence to use 25th Amendment to oust Trump advances in U.S. House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 07:45 IST
A resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to start the U.S. Constitution's 25th Amendment process of removing President Donald Trump from office advanced Tuesday on a procedural vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

