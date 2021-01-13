Left Menu
CBI conducts raids at premises of business associates of coal scam kingpin

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:21 IST
CBI conducts raids at premises of business associates of coal scam kingpin

Officials of the CBI's anti-corruption branch on Wednesday raided the premises of severalbusinessmen believed to be close associates of Anup Majhialias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the illegal coal tradingracket in the Asansol-Ranigunj belt of West Bengal, sources inthe agency said.

The officials conducted search operations at 10places, including offices and residences of those businessmen,sources said.

The CBI is of the view that thousands of crores ofrupees have been involved in the scam, arising out of illegalmining from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited(ECL), and part of the crime proceeds was transacted throughthe hawala route, for which the Enforcement Directorate (ED)has joined the probe.

The ED on Monday raided 12 premises across West Bengal- residences and offices of people who are considered close toMajhi.

The CBI on November 28 last year carried out a massivesearch operation at 45 locations in four states afterregistering a case against Manjhi who was suspected to beacting in collusion with two general managers and threesecurity personnel of the ECL.

The searches were spread across West Bengal, Bihar,Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The CBI has also issued a look-out notice againstMajhi to ascertain his whereabouts as his interrogation isvital for the probe.

