Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi should address farmers in next round of talks: AAP's Raghav Chadha

The AAP has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself should address the farmers during the next round of talks to be held on January 15 and withdraw the farm laws, said newly-appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:52 IST
PM Modi should address farmers in next round of talks: AAP's Raghav Chadha
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab co-in charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Aashique Hussain The AAP has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself should address the farmers during the next round of talks to be held on January 15 and withdraw the farm laws, said newly-appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha on Wednesday.

"We demand that on January 15 when another round of talks will be held between farmers and Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should himself talk to the farmers and withdraw the three laws (farm laws)," Chadha said. "The agriculture minister and other ministers of the Modi-led government held eight rounds of talks with the farmers but no conclusion was reached because the intention of the government is not clear," added Chadha.

"The Agriculture Minister says that the laws will not be taken back. Supreme Court stopped the implementation of these laws for some time and formed a committee of four people who have supported the farm laws. Can this committee give justice to the farmers?" he asked. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

29.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 10.3 mln administered: U.S. CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 10,278,462 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 29,380,125 doses. The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, U.S. yield falls; demand weighs on oil

Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials steered clear of tightening monetary conditions any time soon despite expectations of higher inflation, while stocks edged higher and an inventory spike pressured oil prices ...

Polythene worth Rs 6.5 lakh seized in Indore

A fine of Rs one lakh was imposedon the owner of a transport firm here on Wednesday after 3,260kg of substandard polythene material was seized from itswarehouse, a civic official said.The warehouse in SR Compound area was sealed, he said.Th...

Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday games postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Sheffield Wednesdays next two second-tier Championship games have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases at the club, the English Football League EFL said on Wednesday. Saturdays trip to Coventry City and a home game against Wycombe Wanderers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021