Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi to address Startup India International Summit on Saturday

With participation from over 25 countries and more than 200 global speakers, the summit will be the largest startup confluence organised by the Government of India since the launch of the Startup India initiative, the PMO said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:59 IST
Modi to address Startup India International Summit on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday interact with startups and address a global summit being organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Prarambh: Startup India International Summit is being organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on January 15-16.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with startups and address the summit on January 16 at 5 PM via video conferencing, the PMO said in a statement.

The two-day summit is being organised as a follow-up of the announcement made by the prime minister at the fourth BIMSTEC Summit held in Kathmandu in August 2018 wherein India committed to host the BIMSTEC Startup Conclave.

The summit marks the fifth anniversary of the Startup India initiative, launched by the prime minister on January 16, 2016. With participation from over 25 countries and more than 200 global speakers, the summit will be the largest startup confluence organised by the Government of India since the launch of the Startup India initiative, the PMO said. It will witness 24 sessions with focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation and engagement with countries from around the globe to collectively develop and strengthen the startup ecosystems, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Barca to discuss election plans with regional govt amid restrictions

FC Barcelona will hold talks with the regional Catalan government on Friday over whether or not to hold its upcoming election as planned, Catalan health chief Alba Verges said, after regional novel coronavirus restrictions were extended.The...

UN-Habitat welcomes French support for displaced persons in Salah al-Din

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme UN-Habitat welcomes a new partnership and contribution of EUR 100,000 from the Government of France to provide support to internally displaced persons who have recently returned to the rural to...

HP Police seizes drugs worth over Rs 4 cr; 3 held

More than 400 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 4 crore in the international market has been seized in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said on Thursday.In an official statement, he said that the seiz...

East and North Delhi civic bodies 'bankrupt', can't pay salaries to employees: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Thursday that East and North municipal corporations in the national capital are bankrupt and are not in a position to pay salaries to their employees.North and East municipal corporation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021