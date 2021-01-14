Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blast at Poland explosives plant kills 1, injures 1

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:47 IST
Blast at Poland explosives plant kills 1, injures 1

A blast on the grounds of an explosives plant in southern Poland killed one person and seriously injured another, a spokeswoman for the local fire department said Thursday.

The explosion took place outdoors at the Nitroerg plant in the town of Bierun, firefighters' spokeswoman Aneta Golebiowska said.

The injured person was hospitalized in serious condition. Police are investigating the cause of the blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

European stocks extend gains for third day, political woes hit Italy

European shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, as a jump in technology stocks, hopes of a large stimulus under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden and upbeat Chinese export data boosted sentiment.The pan-European STOXX 600 ind...

Delhi govt extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees till Jan 31

The Delhi government has extended till January 31 its earlier order asking people coming from the UK to undergo institutional quarantine in the wake of the new variant of coronavirus. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA in its orde...

Business brief 3

IT services major Wipro on Thursday said its independent directors, Patrick Dupuis and Patrick J Ennis, have been re-appointed for a second term.The board of directors of the company has approved...re-appointment of Patrick Dupuis as an ind...

Man killed by in-laws in UP's Bahraich

A man was allegedly killed by his in-laws in the Baundi area here, police said on Thursday.However, a police official said they are also investigating the case from the suicide angle after statements by the victims friends hinted at it.ASP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021