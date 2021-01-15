Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xi asks Starbucks' Schultz to help repair US-China ties

President Xi Jinping is asking former CEO Howard Schultz of Starbucks to help repair US-Chinese relations that have plunged to their lowest level in decades amid a tariff war and tension over technology and security.A letter from Xi to Schultz reported Friday by the official Xinhua News Agency was a rare direct communication from Chinas paramount leader to a foreign business figure.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 15-01-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:09 IST
Xi asks Starbucks' Schultz to help repair US-China ties

President Xi Jinping is asking former CEO Howard Schultz of Starbucks to help repair US-Chinese relations that have plunged to their lowest level in decades amid a tariff war and tension over technology and security.

A letter from Xi to Schultz reported Friday by the official Xinhua News Agency was a rare direct communication from China's paramount leader to a foreign business figure. Schultz opened Starbucks' first China outlet in 1999 and is a frequent visitor.

Xi wrote to Schultz “to encourage him and Starbucks to continue to play an active role in promoting Chinese-U.S. economic and trade cooperation and the development of bilateral relations,” Xinhua reported. No text of the letter was released.

Xinhua gave no indication whether the letter reflected an initiative to ask American corporate leaders to help change policy after President-elect Joe Biden takes office next week.

Economists and political analysts say Biden is likely to try to revive cooperation with Beijing over North Korea and other political issues. But few changes on trade are expected due to widespread frustration in Washington over China's human rights record and accusations of technology theft.

The Cabinet press office didn't immediately respond to questions about what Xi wanted Schultz to do and whether he contacted other American business leaders.

Schultz, who was Starbucks CEO until 2017 and chairman until 2018, led an aggressive expansion that made China its biggest market outside the United States. Starbucks says it has more than 4,700 stores and 58,000 employees in almost 190 Chinese cities.

Schultz said in 2019 that he was considering running for president as an independent but later dropped that.

Xinhua said Xi was responding to a letter from Schultz that congratulated the Chinese leader on “the completion of a well-off society” under his leadership, Xinhua said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Japan to launch new professional league in 2022

The Japan Rugby Football Union said on Friday it will launch a three-tier professional league from January 2022 in a bid to raise the domestic game to a new level, though the changes fell short of the dramatic shake-up some had been calling...

Jallikattu competition underway in Tamil Nadu

Traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu competition is underway on Friday in Palamedu area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The event in the state started on Thursday.As per COVID-19 rules, the number of players in an event should not exceed more...

Three Union ministers start ninth round of talks with representatives of farmer groups over new agri laws.

Three Union ministers start ninth round of talks with representatives of farmer groups over new agri laws....

Centra Vista: Construction work of new Parliament building begins

The construction work of the new Parliament building started on Friday, over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project under the governments ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.The new Parli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021