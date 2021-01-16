Left Menu
India reports 15,158 new COVID-19 cases

India reported 15,158 new COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 10:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India reported 15,158 new COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The overall coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,05,42,841, including 2,11,033 active cases.

With 16,977 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,79715. The death toll has gone up to 1,52,093. With 67,711 active cases, Kerala is the worst affected state by Coronavirus in India currently, followed by Maharashtra, where there are 53,344 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,57,65,491 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 15, of which 8,03,090 samples were tested yesterday. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

A total of 3,006 session sites across all States and Union Territories will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

