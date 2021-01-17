Russian police detain allies of Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow airport

Russian police detain allies of Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow airportReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:02 IST
Russian police detained several allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny at Moscow's Vnukovo airport as they waited for him to land there later on Sunday, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.
Opposition politician Lubov Sobol could be seen being led away by policemen inside a terminal at Vnukovo in video footage published on social media.
