Three wounded by projectile fired from Yemen, Saudi civil defence says

Three civilians were wounded on Sunday by a projectile fired by Yemen's Houthi movement into a border town in Saudi Arabia's southerly Jazan region, the Saudi civil defence unit tweeted. The injured were a man and two children, two of them stable and one in a critical condition.

A Saudi-led military coalition is backing Yemeni government forces fighting the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement, which controls much of Yemen's north, including the capital Sanaa, and has launched numerous strikes into Saudi Arabia. On Friday, the coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed three explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia.

The United Nations is trying to revive talks to end the war, which has devastated Yemen's economy, caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis and left the poorest country on the Arabian peninsula at the mercy of the COVID-19 pandemic. A week ago, in one of its last moves before leaving office, President Donald Trump's U.S. administration said it was designating the Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organisation - a move that U.N. officials said would undermine their peace efforts and push Yemen into catastrophic famine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)