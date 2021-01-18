Russian police transfer Navalny to police station from airport - Navalny's ally

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday and was detained before crossing the border, has now left the airport transit zone and been taken to a police station nearby, his ally Ivan Zhdanov tweeted early on Monday.

Police detained Navalny on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, triggering a political clash with the West.

