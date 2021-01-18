Arunachal urges Centre to help develop border areas

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy ChiefMinister Chowna Mein on Monday requested the Centre to helpthe state develop its border areas to prevent the migration oflocals who act as a deterrence against ''foreign misadventure''.

Mein, while virtually attending the pre-budget meetingof all states and Union territories with Union FinanceMinister Nirmala Sitharaman, stressed the need to develop theborder areas the state shares with China, Myanmar and Bhutan.

''It is of critical importance that areas near theIndia-China border be rapidly developed and road connectivityimproved so that a permanent and patriotic border populationacts as a check against any foreign misadventure,'' he said.

Mein, also the state finance minister, requestedSitharaman's support for the Centre's approval of acomprehensive scheme for infrastructure development along theIndia-China border in the state.

Noting that the state has been deprived ofexternally-aided projects, he requested the Centre to releasefunds under central schemes without any conditionality.

He pressed for the extension of social securityschemes and banking services to cover all beneficiaries toensure financial inclusion.

Mein said the state government's focus now is on theeffective management of the COVID-19 situation, saving livesand providing sustainable livelihoods to the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)