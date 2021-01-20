UAE signs deal with U.S. to buy 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 drones -sources

UAE signs deal with U.S. to buy 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 drones -sourcesReuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:40 IST
The United Arab Emirates has signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 armed drones, people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday. Although the UAE and the United States were working to ink a deal before President Joseph Biden took office on Wednesday, the new president has said he will re-examine the agreements.
The UAE, one of Washington's closest Middle East allies, has long expressed interest in acquiring the stealthy F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin and was promised a chance to buy them in a side deal when it agreed to normalize relations with Israel last August.
