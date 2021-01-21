Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. aid coordinator halts Venezuela cash transfer programs, sources say

Blue Positive was not part of the OCHA cash transfer programs, according to the sources. But the detentions followed a spate of police raids on nonprofit organizations, which the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights described as "disconcerting" in a statement earlier this month that called on Venezuela to stop harassing aid workers.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 21-01-2021 05:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 05:11 IST
U.N. aid coordinator halts Venezuela cash transfer programs, sources say

The United Nations Office for Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs has halted programs in Venezuela that provide cash transfers to the poor via local nonprofit organizations, according to five people familiar with the matter. The U.N. office known as OCHA is now asking the government of President Nicolas Maduro to establish clear rules regarding cash transfers, according to a U.N. letter circulating on social media whose veracity was confirmed by three sources.

"Given the lack of clarity regarding the institutional banking/financial framework with respect to the Program of Monetary Transfers, we see the need to temporarily suspend cash transfers," reads the letter. OCHA and Venezuela's information ministry did not reply to requests for comment.

The decision follows Venezuela's detention of five members of HIV-prevention organization Blue Positive who now face charges including criminal association and money laundering, according to local media reports. Blue Positive was not part of the OCHA cash transfer programs, according to the sources.

But the detentions followed a spate of police raids on nonprofit organizations, which the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights described as "disconcerting" in a statement earlier this month that called on Venezuela to stop harassing aid workers. In its 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan, OCHA said it expected to provide $57.8 million to 32 Venezuelan organizations for distribution via cash transfers, seeking to provide relief for the country's ongoing humanitarian and economic crises.

Relief organizations worldwide are moving toward cash transfers to help poor citizens meet basic needs such as acquiring food while cutting costs associated with delivering supplies themselves. But Maduro's government has been suspicious of foreign aid.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido last year created a program that made several monthly deposits of $100 to a group of health workers using funds seized in the United States, angering ruling Socialist Party officials. Local minimum wage for most of 2020 was around $1 per month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'No evidence of decline' in COVID-19 rates in England's third lockdown

A third pandemic lockdown appears to be having little impact on rates of COVID-19 in England, researchers warned on Thursday, with prevalence of the disease very high and no evidence of decline in the first 10 days of renewed restrictions.U...

EU leaders convene amid vaccine delays, virus variant fears

European Union leaders will on Thursday seek to address the coronavirus pandemics mounting challenges, from containing more infectious variants to the threat of border closures and the slow roll-out of vaccines across the bloc.The heads of ...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump. JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIDE SUGA, IN A TWEETCongratulations to President JoeBiden and Vice President KamalaHarris o...

U.S. CDC reports 400,306 deaths from the coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Wednesday reported 24,135,690 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 153,106 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,297 to 400,306.The CDC repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021