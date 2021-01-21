Saudi embassy in Doha will reopen 'in days' - Al Arabiya quotes minister

Saudi embassy in Doha will reopen 'in days' - Al Arabiya quotes ministerReuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:54 IST
Saudi Arabia's embassy in Qatar will reopen "in days", Al Arabiya TV channel said on Thursday, citing Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt agreed earlier this month at a summit to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties severed in 2017 over accusations that Qatar supported terrorism, a charge Doha denies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
