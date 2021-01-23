President, PM Modi pay tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The President said Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made an extraordinary contribution to India's freedom struggle.

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the nation commences his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. It is befitting to celebrate this day as "Parakram Diwas" to honour his boundless courage & valour. Netaji instilled the fervour of nationalism among his countless followers," the President tweeted. "Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made extraordinary contribution to India's freedom struggle. Netaji's patriotism and sacrifice shall always inspire us. We are committed to strengthen the spirit of freedom so strongly espoused by him," he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister said that the nation will always remember Bose's sacrifice for the independence of the country. "Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. The nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country.#ParakramDivas," he tweeted.

In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road on Saturday. The Prime Minister will preside over the inaugural function of the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

