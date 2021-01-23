Left Menu
Development News Edition

President, PM Modi pay tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 09:06 IST
President, PM Modi pay tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897.. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The President said Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made an extraordinary contribution to India's freedom struggle.

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the nation commences his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. It is befitting to celebrate this day as "Parakram Diwas" to honour his boundless courage & valour. Netaji instilled the fervour of nationalism among his countless followers," the President tweeted. "Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made extraordinary contribution to India's freedom struggle. Netaji's patriotism and sacrifice shall always inspire us. We are committed to strengthen the spirit of freedom so strongly espoused by him," he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister said that the nation will always remember Bose's sacrifice for the independence of the country. "Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. The nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country.#ParakramDivas," he tweeted.

In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road on Saturday. The Prime Minister will preside over the inaugural function of the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

16 trains to Delhi delayed as thick fog engulfs north India

Sixteen trains scheduled to New Delhi on Saturday, including Howrah-New Delhi Special and Saharsa-New Delhi Special, are running late due low visibility conditions and other operational reasons, said Chief Public Relations Officer CPRO, Nor...

Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences doctor to 5 years in jail

A Central Bureau of Investigation CBI court in Indore on Friday sentenced a doctor to five years of imprisonment and Rs 1,000 fine in a fraud case. Ranjan Sharma, Special Public Prosecutor, CBI told ANI, Accused Manish Kumar was caught by t...

Research on possible new combo therapy for head, neck cancer

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati have tested a new combination therapy in animal models to see if they could find a way to make an already effective treatment even better. Since theyre using a Food and Drug Administration-approve...

Study on risk factors for intraoperative pressure injury in aortic surgery

In a new study, researchers consider risk factors for intraoperative pressure injury in aortic surgery. The study was published in the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications.Intraoperative pressure injuries are some of the most...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021