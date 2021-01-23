Left Menu
Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh

Saudi state TV quoted authorities in the kingdom acknowledging the interception.The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge launching a missile or a drone toward Riyadh.The Houthis have held Yemens capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:45 IST
Saudi Arabia said Saturday it intercepted an apparent missile or drone attack over its capital, Riyadh, amid the kingdom's yearslong war against neighbouring Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Social media users posted video of what appeared to be an explosion in the air over Riyadh. Saudi state TV quoted authorities in the kingdom acknowledging the interception.

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge launching a missile or a drone toward Riyadh.

The Houthis have held Yemen's capital, Sanaa, since September 2014. Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a war against them in March 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognised government.

The war has been mired in a stalemate for years. Riyadh has been targeted in sporadic missile attacks in that time, while the Houthis also have launched missile and drone strikes.

Western experts, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. say Iran has supplied arms, including ballistic missiles to the Houthis. Iran denies that, though devices in the weapons link back to Tehran.

