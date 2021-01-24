Left Menu
Terming Uttar Pradesh the sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the state is playing an important role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat of today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 14:04 IST
PM Modi says UP playing important role in building 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Terming Uttar Pradesh the sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the state is playing an important role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat of today. The Prime Minister's while greeting the people on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Statehood Day tweeted, "Heartiest greetings to all the people of the state on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh. This state is a sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, is playing an important role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat of today. I wish this state continues to touch new heights leading to all-round development" (roughly translated from Hindi).

Union Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes and said that the duo of PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working continuously for the overall development of the state. "Wishing all the brothers and sisters of the state on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath ji's pair is working continuously to preserve this sacred land of culture, spirituality and religion and for the development, the welfare of Uttar Pradesh and its people," Shah tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also promoted his idea of 'New Uttar Pradesh.' In a tweet, Adityanath said, "Many congratulations to the 24 crore citizens of the state on 'Uttar Pradesh Day'. Come, let us all commence this new journey of the development of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. Jai Bharat-Jai Uttar Pradesh!"

In December 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government had decided to organise Uttar Pradesh Day on January 24 for the first time since the state came into being in 1950. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

