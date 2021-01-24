World News Roundup: Portugal votes for new president; China sees fall in new COVID cases and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Portugal votes for new president at height of pandemic

Masked, socially distanced and each given their own pen to avoid spreading germs, Portugal headed to the polls on Sunday to vote for the largely ceremonial post of president even as coronavirus cases reach record levels. Opinion polls show that the incumbent, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of the centre-right Social Democratic Party, is likely to win with ease.

China sees fall in new COVID-19 cases amid strict local lockdowns

China reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, mostly in the northeast where some residents complained they were short of food amid an ongoing local lockdowns, down from Friday's 107. The numbers pale in comparison to many countries, where new daily infections can measure in the thousands, but the world's most populous country is determined to keep the spread in check ahead of next month's Lunar New Year holiday when millions travel to their home provinces.

New Amsterdam protest planned after curfew violations prompt arrests

Dutch police said they arrested 25 people and handed out 3,600 fines for violations of a nighttime curfew which went into effect on Saturday in a bid to rein in the coronavirus. A protest against lockdown measures is planned for Sunday afternoon on Amsterdam's Museum Square, and Mayor Femke Halsema designated the area as a "high-risk zone" to give police the power to frisk people for weapons.

Taiwan reports second day of incursions by Chinese air force

A total of 15 Chinese aircraft including 12 fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, the second day of incursions by China. A map provided by the ministry showed the Chinese aircraft again flew in between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea.

Police crack down on Russian protests against jailing of Kremlin foe Navalny

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny had called on his supporters to protest after being arrested last weekend as he returned to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent he says was slipped to him by state security agents in August.

India to give homegrown vaccine in seven more states this week

India said it will administer homegrown coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN in seven more states from Monday as it seeks to inoculate 30 million healthcare workers across the country. The government this month gave emergency-use approval to the vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd and state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, and another licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca PLC that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Kuwait's emir reappoints PM to form new cabinet after parliament standoff

Kuwait's emir reappointed Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister on Sunday after the cabinet resigned last week in a standoff with parliament over its vote to question the premier on issues including his choice of ministers. Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, facing his first big political challenge since taking power in September, tasked Sheikh Sabah with nominating a new cabinet for approval, state news agency KUNA said.

Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin

Dutch police have arrested the alleged leader of a large Asian drug syndicate who is listed as one of the world's most-wanted fugitives and has been compared to Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Tse Chi Lop, a Chinese-born Canadian national, was detained on Friday at the request of Australian police, who led an investigation that found his organisation dominates the $70 billion-a-year Asia-Pacific drug trade, Dutch police spokesman Thomas Aling said on Saturday.

Israel includes teens in vaccination drive, eyeing exams

Israel expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday to include 16- to 18-year-olds in what the government described as an effort to enable their attendance at school exams. Israel, which has the world's fastest vaccine distribution rate, is hoping to begin reopening its economy next month.

Philippines universities reject accusation of Maoist rebel recruitment on campus

Four Philippine private universities rejected accusations on Sunday by the authorities that they serve as recruitment grounds of Maoist rebels, days after students protested against security force patrols at some university campuses. President Rodrigo Duterte's government has stepped up efforts to end a Maoist-led rebellion, one of the world's longest insurgencies that has killed more than 40,000 people.

