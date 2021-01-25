Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj:Man risks his life to 'assure safety' to crocodile; booked

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:48 IST
Guj:Man risks his life to 'assure safety' to crocodile; booked

A 50-year-old man has beendetained for ''harassing'' a crocodile in Vadodara district ofGujarat after a video of the incident, which occurred on thebanks of Karjan lake, showing him ''assuring'' the reptile of''safety'' from harm went viral, an official said on Monday.

During his questioning, Pankaj Patel told officialsthat he touched the crocodile after goddess Maa Khodiyar askedhim to do so in his dream.

The goddess is popularly depicted as sitting on acrocodile.

''Upon learning about the incident from social media,we booked Pankaj Patel under relevant sections of theWildlife Protection Act and detained him for questioning,''said Deputy Conservator of Forest, Vadodara, Kartik Maharaja.

Referring to the video clip doing rounds on socialmedia, he said the crocodile was resting on the banks ofKarajn lake.

In the video, a man, lated identified as Patel, can beseen sitting on the wall of the lake while a big crocodile wasseen basking in the Sun just a few feet away from him.

Patel, who looked disoriented, was seen ''assuring'' thecrocodile that he will go to any extent to protect it frompeople. He even warned the onlookers against harming ordisturbing the reptile.

Ignoring repeated warnings by the people watching thedrama from a distance, Patel is seen jumping off the wall andgoing close to the crocodile.

While praising Maa Khodiyar, Patel touched the reptilemore than once and paid hisrespects.

Luckily, the crocodile did not harm Patel and wentback into the lake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe, late singer S P Balasubramaniam given Padma Vibhushan: MHA.

Former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe, late singer S P Balasubramaniam given Padma Vibhushan MHA....

Respect Chelsea's decision to sack Lampard, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday said that he respects Chelseas decision to sack Frank Lampard as their head coach. Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed the sacking of Frank Lampard as the head coach. The club said that the decisio...

Netaji had respect for Lord Ram, says BJP leader Suvendu

Wondering why West BengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets angry on hearing the JaiShri Ram slogan, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday saidthat Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had respect for Lord Ram.Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress s...

Mexico expects arrival of Russia's Sputnik vaccine shortly - official

Mexican health officials expect Russian backing for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines quick arrival in the country, Mexicos foreign minister said on Monday, following a phone call between the presidents of both countries earlier in the mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021