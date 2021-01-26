Italy sends warning letter to Pfizer over COVID vaccine delays
The Italian government on Monday sent a letter of formal notice to Pfizer calling on the drug company to respect its contractual commitments over its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the government special commissioner said.Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-01-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 00:41 IST
The Italian government on Monday sent a letter of formal notice to Pfizer calling on the drug company to respect its contractual commitments over its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the government special commissioner said. The letter adds to tension between the European Union and the U.S. drug-maker, which announced last week a temporary slowdown in deliveries to the bloc.
"The State Attorney General's Office has sent Pfizer a formal notice to comply with its contractual obligations relating to its failure to deliver vaccine doses," the special commissioner office said in a statement. Pfizer was not immediately available for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer
- Italian
- European Union
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer appoints Patrick van der Loo as President for Africa and Middle East
Pfizer forecasts 2021 earnings of $3 to $3.10 per share
Canada orders 20 mln more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine -PM
Pfizer forecasts 2021 earnings of $3 to $3.10 per share