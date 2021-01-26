Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blast heard in Saudi capital Riyadh - Reuters correspondent

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:36 IST
Blast heard in Saudi capital Riyadh - Reuters correspondent
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An explosion was heard in the Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh on Tuesday, according to a Reuters correspondent, but the cause was not immediately known.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV cited local reports of an explosion and videos circulating on social media of a missile being intercepted over Riyadh.

On Saturday, the Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen had said it had intercepted and destroyed an "enemy air target" launched towards Riyadh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

The World Health Organization WHO issued fresh clinical advice on Tuesday for treating COVID-19 patients, including those displaying persistent symptoms after recovery, and also said it advised using low-dose anti-coagulants to prevent bloo...

Iran approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for use

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Tehran had approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use.The Sputnik V vaccine was yesterday also registered and approved by our health authorities, Za...

Sweden pauses Pfizer vaccine payments, seeks clarity on doses - DN daily

Swedens Health Agency has paused COVID-19 vaccine payments to Pfizer and is seeking clarification over the number of doses available in each vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday.Sweden is see...

Iran: Biden won''t have infinite time to rejoin nuclear deal

Iran warned the Biden administration on Tuesday that it will not have an indefinite time period on its disposal to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.Iran also said it expects Washington to swiftly lift crippling e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021